Government focusing on speedy and timely completion of infra projects: PM Modi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the government of India is putting efforts to ensure timely completion of infrastructure projects, and overcome the lethargic legacy of earlier governments where projects were delayed for years and were completed when they were outdated and irrelevant.

“ I am fortunate that you invited me to lay the foundation stone of Pune metro and now you have given me an opportunity to dedicate the service to the people. Earlier there was foundation stone ( programs) but there was uncertainty about the inauguration” said Modi addressing the public meeting after indurating two lines of Pune Metro.

For the development of modern infrastructure in any country the most important thing is speed and scale, said PM Modi.

“ For decades we had a system where there were huge delays in completion of important projects. This sluggish approach affected the country’s development. In today’s rapidly growing India, we have to focus on speed and scale as well. To achieve this our government has prepared PM Gati Shkati Master Plan” said PM Modi.

He added, “ We have seen that the projects are delayed because of lack of coordination between different departments and ministries. The result is that when the project is completed after years, it is outdated. The project losses its relevance. PM Gati Shakti Master Plan will address these issues”.

“The work on projects will be carried out with speed and integrity. Every stakeholder will have all the relevant information, which will help to speed up the work on projects, said PM. “ This will help to reduce the problems people face and also the country’s money could be saved and people will get more services,” PM Modi said.

Modi said that in 2014, only Delhi NCR and some other cities had few metro lines, but today more than two dozen cities in India have metros. He appealed to elite class people to use metro services.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students as he travels with them in the Pune Metro after inaugurating it, in Pune. | Photo Credit: PTI

Focus on ethanol and biofuel

PM said that the government is focussing on ethanol and biofuel to reduce dependency. “ To get rid of pollution, reduce dependency on import of crude oil and increase farmers’ income we are focusing on ethanol and biofuel,” said PM. He added that farmers will benefit from ethanol projects. PM said that the government promotes e-vehicles and smart green transport across cities.

Homebuyer middle class was deceived before RERA

PM Modi said that before Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) Act came into existence middle-class families who wanted to buy homes were duped and deceived.

“ We came out with the RERA Act for the middle-class families that suffered in the absence of such law. These families paid money to buy a house but even after years and years the house was not handed over to them. There was a lot of mismanagement,” said PM Modi.

He added that the families felt cheated even before the house was ready and now RERA is operating efficiently, to help home buyers.

Pune projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the unveiling ceremony of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in Pune. The 9.5 feet tall statue is made up of gun metal and weighs 1.85 tonnes. | Photo Credit: -

During his Pune visit, PM Modi unveiled the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the premises of Pune Municipal Corporation. The statue is made up of 1850 kg gunmetal and is about 9.5 feet tall. The Pune metro project that was inaugurated on Sunday is a 12 km stretch of the total 32.2 km Pune metro rail project. The entire project is being built at a total cost of more than ₹11,400 crore.

PM laid the foundation stone of rejuvenation and pollution abatement of the Mula-Mutha River projects. A rejuvenation will be done in a 9 Km stretch of the river at a project cost of more than ₹1,080 crore and also inaugurated the R.K Laxman Art Gallery-Museum constructed at Balewadi, Pune. The main attraction of the Museum is a miniature model based on the village of Malgudi, which will be made alive through audio-visual effects, and his cartoons.