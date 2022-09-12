Government health expenditure fell from 1.35 per cent of GDP in 2017-18 to 1.28 per cent in 2018-19

New Delhi, September 12 The share of government health expenditure to India’s GDP fell to 1.28 per cent in 2018-19, from 1.35 per cent in 2017-18, according to data released on Monday.

As per the National Health Accounts Estimates for India’s data, the Centre’s share in the total government health expenditure dropped to 34.3 per cent in 2018-19; from the 40.8 per cent that was reported in the year-ago-period.

On the other hand, the share of States’ to government health expenditure went up to 65.7 per cent in 2018-19, from 59.2 per cent in the previous year.

The per capita government health expenditure increased to ₹1,815, as against ₹1,753 in the year-ago-period.

Out-of-pocket expenditures are those that are made directly made by households or family or an individual at the point of receiving healthcare.

The out-of-pocket expenditure as a percentage of the total health expenditure also fell to 48.2 per cent (from 48.8). Incidentally, 2018-19 was a pre-Covid year.

Total health expenditure

For the period under review, the household health expenditure (including insurance contributions) to the total health expenditure was up marginally 54.4 per cent (54.3 per cent); while the out of pocket expenditure to GDP was down 1.52 per cent (from 1.62 per cent).

Per capita out-of-pocket expenditure was ₹2,155.

Total health expenditure includes current and capital expenditure of government and private sources, including external funds.

As per the data, the total health expenditure, fell to 3.2 per cent of the GDP in 2018-19, as against 3.3 per cent in the preceding year. In 2013-14, total health expenditure was 4 per cent of GDP.

The total health expenditure per capita, which indicates the health expenditure per person in the country, at current prices, however, increased to ₹4,470 in 2018-19, from ₹4,297 in the previous year.

The social safety net for healthcare expenditure increased to 9.6 per cent in 2018-19, from 9 per cent in 2017-18 and 6 per cent in 2013-14, respectively.

On the other hand, the share of private sector insurance expenditure to total health expenditure was up at 6.6 per cent in 2018-19 as against 5.8 per cent and 3.4 per cent in 2017-18 and 2013-14, respectively.