The Skill Hub portal was launched today by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics & IT, as part of the Government’s initiatives to deliver industry-ready employable skills to young Indians in all regions of the country.

The portal has invited all colleges and universities to be a part of the Skill India Network and ensures ease of access to skill training for students across in India.

Chandrasekhar said that the Government under PM Modi has always emphasized the importance of industry-ready and future-ready skills for young Indians.

Karnataka’s initiatives

Talking about the skilling plans in Karnataka, Chandrasekhar said, “In view of the expansion and diversification of the economy, there is going to be demands for skills. Hence, district-wise skill mapping has been carried out and unique District Skill Development Plans prepared by the government of India for each district of Karnataka.”

He added that the government aims to make 15 lakh young citizens in Karnataka get Industry-ready, employable, future-ready skills over the next three years. “The future economic growth and prosperity will be driven by the energy, capability, and determination of young Kannadigas. This is the vision of Nava Karnataka,” Chandrasekhar said.

Highlighting the skilling achievements of the government, the Minister said a vast network of skilling has been created post-2014, and by 2022 and a total of six crores of young Indians have been skilled and certified.