Government offices to have Special Swachhata Campaign in October

All Government offices will launch a special campaign for Swachhata next month, under which they will dispose off pending matters and also review existing rules to lower compliance burden and improve ease of living for citizens.

These activities, along with a focus on cleanliness, will be part of a special campaign on Swachhata in all Government offices from October 2 to October 31.

Reducing pendency

“Campaign will focus on reducing pendency in the MP’s references, references from the State governments, inter-ministerial references (cabinet note), Parliamentary assurances, PMO references, public grievances and PG appeals,” said a recent circular by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances.

Besides, Ministries should also review the existing rules and procedures during the Special Campaign aiming at reducing compliance burden and promoting ease of living to the citizens.

Space management

“Overall cleanliness of Government offices with special focus on space management and enhancing work place experience of field offices shall be undertaken,” it further said.

Last month, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba also wrote to Secretaries of Government Ministries and departments seeking their cooperation for this special campaign 2.0.

The Centre had in October last year also launched a similar campaign for disposal of pending matters and its successful implementation reflected in reduction of pendency and efficient management of space, Gauba noted in the letter, adding that a presentation on the outcome of the campaign was also made before the Council of Ministers in November last year.