The Government on Wednesday said it has received 32 applications of laptop manufacturers including Dell, HP, Foxconn, Flextronics and Optiemus, under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for IT hardware., while 80 companies have registered for the scheme.

Other companies include Lenovo, Thompson, Acer, and Asus which will be manufacturing laptops while HP, VVDN, Lenovo will be manufacturing servers. Some of the global manufacturers will also be manufacturing with Indian partners, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Communications and IT, told reporters here.

However, Apple and Samsung have not applied under the scheme as of Wednesday evening. The government had fixed August 30 as the last date for accepting the applications under the scheme.

Budgetary outlay

The budgetary outlay of the scheme is ₹17,000 crore and the tenure of the scheme is six years. With this, the government expects an incremental production of ₹3.35-lakh crore, incremental investment of ₹2,430 crore and direct employment of 75,000 people, he said.

“India is emerging as a trusted supply chain partner and value-added partner... companies are happy to come to India for manufacturing and design. Practically every large laptop/ personal computer (PC) manufacturer is there...we are likely to see 35-48 per cent value additions in the manufacturing,” he said.

Apart from laptops, the target segments include tablet personal computers (PCs), all-in-one PCs, servers and ultra small form factor. Most majors would like to supply domestic markets within India from a facility situated in India as well as make India an export hub, he said.

Vaishnaw also said that with semiconductor policy also in place, these hardware manufacturers can utilise the chips made in India so that there could be more value addition to their products.

According to the scheme, the companies would get an incentive of five per cent on an average, and as and when they increase the volume of localisation, the incentive would increase over the next six years.

If an applicant falls short in achieving incremental investment target on cumulative basis by a certain percentage, its payable PLI amount will be reduced by one half of that percentage, provided shortfall us not more than 40 per cent, the Minister explained.

Some of the companies are expected to start manufacturing from April next year, while some will be starting from 2025 to get PLIs, under the scheme, said senior officials at MeitY.