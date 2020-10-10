Government to permit renewal of International driving licence from foreign land

A government notification on Saturday said that renewal of an International Driving Permit (IDP) can now be applied from a foreign country, and also medical certificate and valid visa won't be required for the same.

In a Gazette notification dated October 7, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said the application for an international driving permit 'shall be made online through the portal www.parivahan.gov.in in Form 4A' and made these changes in rule 14, for sub-rule (2) in the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

As per the proposed notification, other documents and fee of ₹1,000 remain the same. Additional fee of ₹2,000 will be levied in case the applicant has applied online through Indian Mission/Post abroad from a foreign nation having expired IDP, it said.

"The application should be accompanied by a valid driving licence; appropriate fee; three copies of the applicant's recent passport photograph; valid proof of Indian Nationals; and valid proof of passport," the notification said.

The new notification has also inserted two more queries in the application asking whether the applicant has been disqualified for obtaining a driving license to drive earlier and if so, for what reason; and if the person has been barred by the current country to drive in that country? If so, for what reason.

The applicant also has to furnish email address and mobile number in the application.

And, in the serial number 15 of the Rule, a substitution has been made where the applicant can give the present address for collection of IDP, which is applicable only in case if applicant is applying from a foreign country after expiry of IDP issued during his/her current stay.