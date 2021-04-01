Govt receives ₹1,182 crore as dividend from PFC

The Central government on March 31 received ₹1,182.63 crore from the Power Finance Corporation Ltd as the interim dividend payment for the financial year 2021-22.

The board of the PFC had approved and announced a dividend of ₹8 per equity share of face value of ₹10 on March 12. The Central government owns 56 per cent stake in the leading power sector NBFC under the Ministry of Power.

The interim dividend RTGS intimation bank advice was presented to R.K. Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Power and New & Renewable Energy in the presence of PFC officeholders on Thursday.