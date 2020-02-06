Govt warns pharma firms against ‘bribing’ doctors

Flight jargon
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
The Centre has warned pharmaceutical companies against bribing doctors after receiving a complaint that companies arrange hotels, accommodation in five-star hotels and local sightseeing as part of conferences conducted by doctors.
In an official communication issued on February 4, the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) sent out a warning to the Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association (IDMA), the Bulk Drug Manufacturers’ Association (BDMA), the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA), the Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) and the Federation of Pharma Entrepreneurs, which more or less cover all companies in the pharma industry.
“The department has received a grievance alleging that pharma companies arrange hotels, accommodations in five star hotels, local sightseeing and so on in conferences conducted by doctors. A similar Annual National Conference of Indian Psychiatric Society 2020 will be conducted in Kolkata and in 2021 in Vishakhapatnam,” states the DoP communication.
It further says: “Pharma associations are requested to make sure that the pharma companies adhere to the provisions of the Uniform Code for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (UCPMP) and no unethical promotion of pharma products is done during such conferences.”
Experts have called this move rather ‘toothless.’ “Rather than taking steps to institute a statutory regulation on unethical marketing and promotion, the DoP is still requesting companies to abide by a toothless, unenforceable UCPMP. Given that all stakeholders like various industry associations, doctors’ bodies, civil society and patient groups are in agreement about bringing in a regulation, we cannot understand why the DoP is refusing to do so,” said Malini Aisola, co-convenor of the All India Drug Action Network.
Aisola said that the DoP should immediately implement a mandatory mechanism for company disclosure of payments towards doctors and professional bodies, including via third parties. “The disclousers, which should be made at intervals and put in the public domain, should include the amount spent, individual or entity to which the payment was made, and the reason for the payment, including any services rendered,” Aisola said.
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
It’s been a long time coming. Xiaomi’s Poco F1 was launched way back in August 2018 and for a while was the ...
Samsung Galaxy A51 has many specs in common with other phones, but Samsung has also brought in features that ...
An innovative speaker that practically puts you into the sound and music
Build a good corpus that will take care of expenses, debt repayments and investments
It is currently at the top of the return charts for three-, five- and seven-year time-frames
Measures ensure that those in the lower income bracket are left with more money
My spouse and I have savings of ₹16 lakh that would be used as down payment for purchasing a flat. The planned ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...