'Grama One' launched in 12 districts of Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday launched 'Grama One', which would offer services of various government departments in rural areas of 12 districts.

The services would be extended to all the districts by March-end.

"Gram One is a technology-driven programme. We have seen people queuing up at Tahsildar offices for government services such as the issuance of caste certificates. Mostly, the people may not get responses on time leading to middlemen and corruption. On receiving several complaints, we have decided to offer services online at gram panchayat level," Bommai said.

"Our goal is to provide about 100 services. For now, 20-25 services will be provided," he added. Earlier, Grama One had been run on a trial basis in four districts, where over six lakh people have benefitted.

The Chief Minister said Grama One is now being launched in 12 districts and in 3,024 gram panchayats. “The government aims to extend it to all gram panchayats by end of March,” he said and added their functioning would be monitored regularly.

"A separate cell will be set up with equipment and technical personnel in the offices of tahsildars to improve efficiency. The e-governance department will be monitoring and reviewing the programme," he added.