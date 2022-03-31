Greenko raises ₹5,700 cr via green bond

Greenko Group, a leading renewable energy and energy transition company, has raised $750 million (₹5,700 crore) through green bond issuance to repay existing debt and fund the construction of an off-stream closed-loop standalone pumped storage project at Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh.

The three-year secured green bond has been priced at 5.50 per cent.

Greenko is building 30 giga watt hours (GWh) of storage capacity by 2025 as part of its plan for an energy storage cloud platform of 100 GWh.

The fund raising provides an alternative pool of international liquidity to such projects, the company said.

The company engaged with investors across Asia, Europe and the US before the transaction was launched with an initial price guidance of 5.80 per cent. Subsequently, the company was able to tighten the pricing by 30bps to 5.50 per cent.

The deal attracted an order book of over $2 billion. Barclays, DBS, Deutsche Bank (B&D) and JP Morgan acted as joint bookrunners and lead managers and JP Morgan also acted as the lead green structuring agent.

Mahesh Kolli, founder of Greenko Group, said the development and completion of standalone energy storage projects, augmented by this transaction, would enable the development of a 10.8 GWh energy storage project.

Greenko Group has an installed capacity of 7.3 GW across solar, wind and hydro generation technologies spread over 100 projects in 15 states; it delivers 20 billion units of renewable energy annually, which is 1.5-2 per cent of India’s electricity requirement.