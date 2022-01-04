GST council’s deferment of proposed hike in tax for textiles is a gift for the industry, says Goyal

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
The GST council’s decision to defer the proposed increase in tax slab for textiles, from 5 per cent to 12 per cent, has come as a new year gift for the textile industry at a time when it was on the path to recovery, Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said in an interaction with the textile industry on Tuesday.
Industry representatives, who attended the video conference, pointed out that the increase had been postponed for the time being, but it was a sword still hanging over textile and many other related businesses, according to a statement issued by traders’ body CAIT.
Also read: Deferral of GST hike: Textiles sector pins hopes on better options
“The trade leaders at the VC made out a case for withdrawal of GST hike,” the statement said.
Responding to the demand for the withdrawal of the GST hike, Goyal directed officials from the Textiles Ministry to interact with CAIT and understand the point of view of the traders, per the release.
“He also said that the Ministry of Textiles will soon facilitate a meeting of CAIT with the GST Fitment Committee and Bommai Committee (looking into rate rationalisation),” the release added.
On December 31, the GST Council put on hold its decision to increase GST on garments from 5 per cent to 12 per cent following protests from the MSME sector and several States including Gujarat, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu against the proposed increase. The matter is being referred to the committee on rate rationalisation and its report is expected in February this year.
Goyal said there was a special focus on getting concessional duties for textile products in all the ongoing free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations with major countries like the UK, the UAE, Canada, the EU and Australia. The textile industry should work towards an export target of $100 billion, he said.
Referring to PLI Scheme for textiles, Goyal said that it will increase the global footprint of India in MMF and Technical Textiles segments and create 7.5 lakh direct jobs. The approval for the seven PM Mega Integrated Textile Region & Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks will attract cutting edge technology, investment and generate one lakh direct and indirect employment per park, he added.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...