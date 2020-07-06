Gujarat: Heavy rains, flooding in coastal districts

Gym, swim and move every two hours!
Following heavy downpours in coastal districts of Saurashtra and Kutch in Gujarat, Jamnagar, Porbandar and Devbhumi Dwarka, authorities have alerted the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).
Jamkhambhaliya taluka of Devbhumi Dwarka district in Saurashtra received massive downpour of 487 mm (19 inches) in the last 24 hours, neighbouring Kalyanpur and Dwarka towns received 355 mm and 272 mm rain respectively.
At present seven teams are deployed in Rajkot, Porbandar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Kutch, Surat, Valsad, Navsari.
State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC) has issued advisory on vulnerable roads, bridges and other infrastructure, which may face an impact due to flooding. Following incessant rains in the past 24 hours, there was waterlogging in many towns and villages.
The State has so far received 22 per cent of its season’s average rainfall. Of the long period average of 831 mm rainfall, the State has so far received average 183 mm till the morning of July 6.
Kutch region has received 33 per cent of its long period average of 412 mm rainfall, Saurashtra region 42 per cent of the average rainfall of 677 mm. Rainfall in South Gujarat has been moderate as the region has received 22 per cent of its average 1,447 mm rainfall till now, while North Gujarat region has received lowest rainfall in the State with only 13 per cent of the average 719 mm received so far.
Meanwhile, the Met department has predicted more heavy to very heavy rains for the next three days in the State.
