Congress MP H Vasanthakumar passes away due to Covid-19

H Vasanthakumar, owner of Vasanth & Co, one of the largest retail home appliance chains in Tamil Nadu, died today due to Covid-19. He was 70. He was also a Congress Member of Parliament from Kanayakumari constituency.

He was admitted in a private hospital in Chennai on August 10 and lost the battle against the virus

Vasanthakumar was also the founder and managing director of the Tamil satellite television Vasanth TV.

He was elected to the Tamil Nadu Assembly constituency from Nanguneri constituency in 2006 and 2016 elections.

Vasanthakumar started his career as a salesman in the early 70s. In 1978, he started a home appliances sales showroom Vasanth & Co, which today has 86 showrooms in almost every town in Tamil Nadu, and also has branches in Pudhucherry and Bengaluru.

It sells a wide range of products that includes mobile phones, refrigerators, air conditioners, microwave ovens, washing machines and many household appliances. They are dealers of manufacturers like LG, Samsung, Sony, Sharp, Philips and Whirlpool, according to information in Vasanth & Co website.