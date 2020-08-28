News

Congress MP H Vasanthakumar passes away due to Covid-19

Chennai | Updated on August 28, 2020 Published on August 28, 2020

H Vasanthakumar

H Vasanthakumar, owner of Vasanth & Co, one of the largest retail home appliance chains in Tamil Nadu, died today due to Covid-19. He was 70. He was also a Congress Member of Parliament from Kanayakumari constituency.

He was admitted in a private hospital in Chennai on August 10 and lost the battle against the virus

Vasanthakumar was also the founder and managing director of the Tamil satellite television Vasanth TV.

He was elected to the Tamil Nadu Assembly constituency from Nanguneri constituency in 2006 and 2016 elections.

Vasanthakumar started his career as a salesman in the early 70s. In 1978, he started a home appliances sales showroom Vasanth & Co, which today has 86 showrooms in almost every town in Tamil Nadu, and also has branches in Pudhucherry and Bengaluru.

It sells a wide range of products that includes mobile phones, refrigerators, air conditioners, microwave ovens, washing machines and many household appliances. They are dealers of manufacturers like LG, Samsung, Sony, Sharp, Philips and Whirlpool, according to information in Vasanth & Co website.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 28, 2020
celebrity
death
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.