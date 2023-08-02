Delhi-NCR region remained on the edge on Wednesday post the communal violence incident in Nuh on Monday. VHP and Bajrang Dal activists held protests and demonstrations at multiple places in the National Capital region and also blocked the National Highway in the Badarpur border area.

Delhi Police said it had ramped up security at sensitive places in the national capital region in the wake of the recent incidents.

A large number of corporate offices continued to operate in work-from-home mode in Gurugram after incidents of arson and vandalism in the city on Tuesday. Rapid Action Force conducted flag march in Gurugram’s Badshahpur on Wednesday morning, which is one of the affected regions.

VHP and Bajrang Dal had called for protests at 23 places in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed State governments of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to enhance security in sensitive areas and take preventive steps to ensure no hate speech incidents occurs in the protest marches held by the VHP and Bajrang Dal. The directions came in response of the urgent plea before the court to stop the rallies in Delhi-NCR region. It also asked these State governments to install CCTV cameras at vulnerable places. It also asked authorities to video record the rallies and preserve the footage. a

Six people, including two home guards, have lost their lives in the communal violence which first broke out in Nuh after a mob tried to stop a VHP procession on July 31. Incidents of violence and arson were also reported from Palwal, Faridabad and Gurugram, areas that are close to the national capital region.