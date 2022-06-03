HCL Tech holds walk-in drive in Tamil Nadu for class 12th students under ‘TechBee’ program

IT major HCL Technologies (HCL) is conducting a walk-in drive across nine cities of Tamil Nadu under its early career program ‘TechBee’ from June 1 - 19. This is to create opportunities for Class 12th students to get financial independence. It plans to hire over 2,000 fresh talents from the State, says a release.

TechBee, HCL Technologies’ Early Career Program, is a work-integrated higher education program that contributes to the “Skill India” mission of the government. As a part of HCL’s new people strategy, the program offersengineering jobs by equipping the selected 10+2 students with future-ready skills.

Eligibility and Internship

The program prepares students technically and professionally for entry-level IT jobs in HCL, where candidates undergo intensive 12-month training. The students also get an opportunity to do an internship on HCL projects. While working at HCL, students may also enrol in an undergraduate Degree program offered by reputed partner institutions like BITS Pilani, SASTRA University and Amity University.

After completing the one-year TechBee training program, students earn an annual salary between ₹1.70 – 2.20 lakhs. Selected students get an assured job at HCL Technologies upon completing the training program comprising classroom training and an internship. The internship comes with a stipend of ₹10,000.

Students who have completed Class XII in 2021 or appear for Class XII in 2022 with Mathematics or Business Mathematics can apply. Selected students should score 60 per cent or higher in their Class XII to continue the program.

Eligible candidates will appear for an Online Career Aptitude Test (HCL CAT). Those who clear the test would be invited for an Interview discussion, after which HCL will issue a Letter of Intent/offer letter. HCL CAT is an online assessment test designed to check your aptitude in areas of Quantitative Reasoning (Mathematics), Logical Reasoning, and the English language.

The fee for the training program is ₹1,00,000 + taxes. Loans for the tuition fees are enabled through partner financial institutions repayable through EMI, the release said.