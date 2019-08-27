Heavy rains predicted for Gujarat, Rajasthan, Central India

The monsoon has sent itself on a rampage over Central, North-West and West India as the next rain-driving low-pressure area threatens to pop up over the Bay of Bengal as early as by Wednesday.

India Met Department (IMD) has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls with extremely heavy falls very likely over Gujarat until Wednesday.

Heavy rain seen

It will be heavy to very heavy falls over Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during this period, the IMD outlook said.

The strong monsoon conditions are best explained by the forecast for speed of up to 55 km/hr in speed over the South-West Arabian Sea off the Somalia coast, the West-Central Arabian Sea and the Odisha coast.

Squally weather is also likely to prevail over the East-Central Bay and adjoining North Andaman Sea, the Gulf of Mannar and the adjoining South Tamil Nadu coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

As for the rest of today (Tuesday), the IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Gujarat while it would be heavy to very heavy over East Rajasthan.

Heavy rainfall is forecast over Uttarakhand, West Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Saurashtra, Kutch, Konkan, Goa, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka and Kerala.

The fresh 'low' is predicted to develop over the North Bay of Bengal by tomorrow. This promises to bring another round of flooding rain for East India, Central India and parts of North-West India.

Supportive ecosystem

A forecast valid for September 1 to 3 spoke about the possibility of fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls likely over Central, North-West and North-East India as well as along the West Coast.

Ahead of the 'low,' the rains are being powered by a potent monsoon trough lying across North-West India and Central INdia and East India with an embedded cyclonic circulation over North Odisha & neighbourhood.

The IMD located the trough, the atmospheric highway for monsoon winds to blow in from both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, along a North-West to South-East axis.

This axis passes through Jaisalmer, Kota, Betul, Pendra Road, Jharsuguda, and Balasore cutting across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha before dipping into the East-Central Bay.

When the monsoon trough dips in this manner into the Bay, it sets up conducive conditions for a low-pressure area, whose genesis is being closely tracked by the IMD.

This apart, a 'shear zone' of monsoon turbulence lies over Central India across the aforementioned states, further boosting the sentiments for strong monsoon conditions.

Shear zone up

The shear zone lies further high in the atmosphere, and is a platform for monsoon systems ('lows,' depressions) to play around in, representing the robust health of the monsoon system as a whole.

Peer cyclonic circulations are also perched at vantage points such as the East-Central Arabian Sea and adjoining South Konkan as well as South Punjab and neighbourhood.

The nine hours ending this morning saw rain or thunder showers at most places over West Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Lakshadweep; at many places over Odisha, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Coastal Karnataka; and at a few places over Gujarat Region, Vidarbha, Konkan and Goa.

Thundershowers were reported from Jammu & Kashmir, East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, plains of Bengal, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada,South Interior Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The Climate Prediction Centre of the US National Weather Service has suggested that the monsoon is likely to stay strong until the middle of September thanks to an eager and productive Bay of Bengal.