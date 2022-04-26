Heroin worth ₹1,700 cr seized off Gujarat coast

Two separate attempts, including by Pakistan to smuggle large quantity of heroin into India through the preferred Gujarat coast route has been thwarted due to the coordinated efforts of the enforcement and intelligence agencies.

Nine Pakistani nationals were arrested off the Gujarat coast on charges of smuggling 56 kgs of heroin worth ₹280 crore.

In an another incident , the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), which was alerted by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Gujarat, has arrested the importer of 205.6 kg of heroin, valued at ₹1,439 crore in illicit market, from Punjab. The consignment declared as “gypsum powder”., imported in 17 containers arrived at Kandla Port from Bander Abbas port of Iran, said the DRI.

In the joint operation, the Indian Coast Guards and ATS Gujarat apprehended a Pakistani boat Al Haj, with nine crew on board, on the Indian side of Arabian sea on Sunday night.

Last night, an ICG ship closed in on a suspiciously moving vessel approximately 05 nautical miles inside Indian waters and directed her to stop for investigation, said the defence ministry. On being challenged, the vessel threw some bundles into water and started fleeing. It was immediately recovered from the sea and was found to be narcotics, said the ministry. “The Pakistani boat started to flee at high speed across the International Border. Despite the rough seas, the ICG ship in area undertook the hot pursuit of the boat. The Pakistani boat failed to comply all auditory and visual warnings by ICG ship,” narrated the ministry. The Guards had to fire warning shots across the hull in an attempt to stop the fleeing boat. The ICG subsequently boarded the vessel and apprehended the crew.

The boat was brought to Jakhau for further investigation, said the Indian Coast Guards.

Indian enforcement and intelligence agencies have increased vigil along the Gujarat coast given that it has become preferred route for smuggling for international market. Last December too, a Pakistani fishing boat was intercepted and 77 kgs of heroin was reportedly recovered from it. Pakistan is also trying to push the narcotics from Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab borders as well.