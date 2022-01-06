Hindu Group bags honours at WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards

Campaigns created by The Hindu Group have won 5 awards at the WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards 2021.

They include ‘Bring Back Milk Bikis Classic’, a week-long campaign for FMCG giant Britannia for the relaunch of Milk Bikis Classic won gold in best in audience engagement category and bronze in best branded/sponsored content campaign category.

“The consumers of Tamil Nadu have grown up eating Milk Bikis. It is a brand with a huge emotional connection with the State. And in these times, we crave our past even more. That is why we brought back Milk Bikis Classic in Tamil Nadu last year. The campaign that we did with the 140-year old The Hindu, which has a deep understanding of the people in the State, their ethos and culture, played a significant role in the success of this launch,” said a spokesperson of Britannia.

‘Let’s Crack CSE’, a campaign for Indian edtech start-up Unacademy to deliver online UPSC coaching, secured gold in the best branded/sponsored content campaign category. The campaign promotion saw a total reach of over 13.2 million, 9.95 million for the weekly column and 5.3 million for CSE Mentor’s workshops.

Kissan Protein Champs – Knowledge Series & Brain-teasing activities’ for Kissan (HUL) won silver in best in audience engagement category. Further, ‘Freedom Sale 2021’ has won bronze in the best reader revenue initiative.

“Through our integrated solutions, we enabled our clients to connect with the people of Tamil Nadu. We are happy about the wins at WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards 2021 as they validate our constant efforts to be consumer-centric,” said Suresh Balakrishna, Chief Revenue Officer of The Hindu Group.

WAN-IFRA’s South Asian Digital Media Awards 2021 received over 140 entries this year. From new approaches to digital subscriptions to impactful native advertising campaigns, the awards recognise South Asian publishers who have delivered unique and original digital media projects in the last 12 months.