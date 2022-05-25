Hinduja Group to redevelop heritage palace in India for over £700 million

After successfully redeveloping the iconic Old War Office building in the United Kingdom, the Hinduja Group is in the process of undertaking similar projects in India and other parts of the world.

Gopichand P Hinduja, Co-Chairman of the Hinduja Group, told BusinessLine that two more heritage properties for £700 million to £1 billion each in London and India, respectively, will be announced over the next 2-3 months.

“The first announcement that you will hear next week is from London. It’s a very unique one. More unique than the one we’re working on (OWO). The property in India will take 2-3 months,” Hinduja said. “Those are all historical properties, we don’t want to go in anything modern, we prefer historical and heritage. We want to leave a legacy behind. There is no project which we are negotiating is less than 700 million to a billion pound” he added.

The Hinduja Group has created a new business vertical to undertake similar development projects in different parts of the world. “We have the team, we have the experience, we know the processes and have the confidence of financial institutions to undertake such projects,” Hinduja said.

Eight years after acquiring UK’s iconic Old War Office building that was once occupied by the country’s war-time Prime Minister Winston Churchill, the Hinduja Group is set to launch it this year around Diwali. The OWO has now been redeveloped into a 120-room luxury hotel and 85 branded residences by the Hinduja group.

Situated at one of London’s most historically important and powerful addresses, the Old War Office, originally completed in 1906 and designed by British architect William Young, is steeped in history. Formerly the site of the original Palace of Whitehall, home to Henry VIII and other monarchs, the building has witnessed world-shaping events whilst influential political and military leaders including Winston Churchill and David Lloyd George held office.