Home Minister Amit Shah tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to hospital

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 02, 2020 Published on August 02, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah   -  KSL

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday tweeted he had tested positive for coronavirus.

"My health is fine, but I am getting admitted to hospital on the advice of doctors," says he said after testing positive for Covid-19.

"I request those who came in contact with me in last few days to get tested for coronavirus and isolate themselves," he further stated.

