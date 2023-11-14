Dilip Puri

Oberoi Hotels is recognised as a cradle for luxury hoteliers in India - many grew and honed their skills there.

A large part of the Oberoi Hotel culture or Dharma as they call it has been influenced by PRS Oberoi - the attention to detail, engagement with guests, pre-emptive service and so much more, all epitomised by his obsession with quality.

I remember an interesting anecdote during my ten years at the group. This was before the advent of email.

Oberoi once walked into my cabin holding a memo he had pulled out from the staff notice board which I had written. He then spent the next several minutes rewriting it with the correct grammar, composition, syntax and paraphrasing. It was a master class in written communication which helped me develop a life-long skill.

PRS Oberoi’s legacy is not about whether he built ten hotels or a hundred or how small or big the group is today. The fact that Oberoi Hotels is consistently regarded among the top luxury hotels brands in the world year after year is one of his true legacies.

(As told to Businessline’s Aneesh Phadnis)

(Dilip Puri is the Founder and Executive Chairman, Indian School of Hospitality. The former MD and Regional Vice President of Starwood Hotels and Resorts, South Asia worked with the Oberoi group for nearly a decade).