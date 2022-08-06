Hyderabad and Kochi rounds of Cerebration Quiz to be held today

The regional rounds of BusinessLine Cerebration Quiz 2022 will be held in Hyderabad and Kochi on Sunday(August 7) at 11 am. The 19th edition of Cerebration Quiz, which is one of India’s biggest corporate quiz championships, is open to business professionals, corporate executives, MBA aspirants, and students from India’s top-notch B-schools.

Six contestants—Naveen Kumar (Sai Mitra Constructions), Kapinjal Chowdhury (Tata Consultancy Services), Sanidhy Singh Raghuwanshi (Indian Institute of Management(IIM-Ranchi), Surya Prakash (Indian Bank), Shruti Menon (Bhilai Steel Plant) and Adarsh Mohapatra (AIIMS Bhubaneswar)—will battle it out at the Hyderabad round.

The Kochi regional round will include Jameer KB and Akhil Ghosh MS (Q Collective Knowledge Solutions), Rishi Kant Gupta (SAIL), Rahul Jayanti (Vizag Steel), Anil Raghavan (Greycells), and Rakesh Pillai (Measured Inc).

The preliminary round was held from July 11 to 22 to shortlist the top six contestants from each of the six cities of Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi, and it witnessed more than 6,000 participants.

Quiz enthusiasts can log in to the following link to watch the Hyderabad round: https://bit.ly/BLQHYD and Kochi round: https://bit.ly/BLQKOC

One winner from the Hyderabad and Kochi rounds will qualify for the grand finale for the coveted title at an on-ground event in Mumbai. The winners will take home prize money worth up to ₹1.5 lakh (First prize-₹75,000, Second prize-₹50,000, Third prize-₹25,000).

Union Bank of India is the title sponsor for the event, which is powered by ManageEngine. Parker is the writing instrument partner and Greyon Cosmetics is the Associate partner.