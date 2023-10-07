President Droupadi Murmu, conferred the prestigious National Service Scheme (NSS) Award for the year 2021-2022 for the state of Tripura on Ali Debnath, a 2nd year MBA student of the ICFAI University Tripura.

She bagged the award in recognition of “out-standing contribution and benedictory works she has rendered to the society.’‘

The National Award carries a cash prize of Rupees One Lakh along with a Certificate and a Memento.

Debnath planted 1030 saplings, attended over 125 blood donation camps, and personally donated 2 units of blood. During the Covid19 pandemic she distributed handmade masks, essential items, and sanitizers etc.

She also served as a disaster management volunteer, actively participating in rescue operations, cleanliness drives, and heritage protection initiatives.

Further, Debnath has actively promoted various government programs, according to a release.