IDSA elects Rini Sanyal as its new Chairperson

Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA) on Thursday said that Rini Sanyal, Director-Regulatory and Government Affairs, Herbalife Nutrition, has taken over as the new Chairperson. IDSA is an autonomous, self-regulatory body for the direct selling industry and held elections to form a new executive committee recently in New Delhi. She is the first woman to be elected as the Chairperson of IDSA.

Sanyal will take over from Vivek Katoch, Director (corporate affairs), Oriflame India Pvt Ltd., who demitted office after completing his two-year term as the Chairman , IDSA said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Rajat Banerji, Vice-President - Corporate Affairs, Amway India was elected as Vice-Chairperson of the association and Katoch will be the new Treasurer. Jitendra Jagota, Director- Legal & Govt. Affairs, Avon Beauty Products India Pvt Ltd, has been elected as the new Secretary of IDSA. The new Executive Committee will hold office for two years, the association stated.