Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE) Kerala Section has bestowed the KPP Nambiar Award for 2022 on Dr K Kasturirangan for his distinguished service as Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Space Commission and as Secretary, Department of Space.

Nambiar was the doyen of the electronic industry and the founder-chair of IEEE Kerala Section. The award is instituted in his name to honour individuals or groups in Kerala for their contribution to the IEEE vision of advancing technology for humanity, Suresh Nair, past president, IEEE India Council, said.

Annual ceremony held

The award was given away at an annual ceremony held at the Quilon Beach Hotel and Convention centre, Kollam, near here, on Monday. Kasturirangan oversaw the development of new generation spacecraft, Indian National Satellite (INSAT-2) and Indian Remote Sensing Satellites (IRS-1A & 1B) and several scientific satellites, a spokesperson of the IEEE-Kerala Section said.

The nation achieved several major milestones including the successful launching and operationalisation of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and the first successful flight testing of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) under his leadership as Chairman, ISRO.

Amarnath Raja Tech Award

Among the speakers of the annual awards ceremony were IEEE Kerala Section Chair Muhammed Kasim, IEEE Kerala Section Chair; Mini Ulanat, former chair; Suresh Nair, past chair, IEEE India Council; Sameer SM, Chair Awards Committee; Bijoy Jose; Gilesh MP; Biju K; and Nandan S.

Meanwhile, the first Amarnath Raja Humanitarian Technology Award went to the drinking water project using renewable energy at Baveli Wayanad, executed by the SIGHT team led by Bindima and Abhinav. The team installed a solar energy-powered water pump and connected it to a tribal colony to solve its drinking water problem. Instituted jointly by IEEE Kerala Section and software development company InApp, the award comprises a cash prize of ₹50,000 and commemorative plaque.

Other public awards

On an annual basis, this will be awarded to an individual/project/organisation in India who has done significant work in humanitarian activities using technology, Vijayakumar, CEO, InApp said. Other public awards given away by IEEE Kerala Section for 2022 include: Outstanding Industry Contribution Award to RK Shenoy; Outstanding Women Engineer to S Geetha; Outstanding Teacher Award to Rekha James; Friend of IEEE Award to Sreekumar of Tata Elxsi; Outstanding Start-Up Award to Eyerov; and special award for significant academia contributions to KPP Pillai.