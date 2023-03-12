Indian Hotel Company Ltd (IHCL) will hire 8,000 people over the next two years as it adds 3 hotels every two months. The company is aiming to hire 50 per cent women into this workforce, said a senior official.

A source said, "We at IHCL, are looking at hiring at least 8,000 employees in the next two years. We expect to add at least two hotels every three months."

The person said the company has been mandated by the parent company, Tata Group, to have a 50:50 ratio of men and women. "Currently, it is at 18-19 per cent of women, however, we have initiated multiple programs which help us hire women. We have the Diva program which focuses on hiring women from the north-east, we also have a program called Second, which aims to hire women who had been out of the workforce for a while but now want to enter the workforce again."

The source explained that during Covid, there were multiple people who had left the workforce and unfortunately, a lot of them were women. However, the person said he is confident that the company will be able to get a talented work force soon.

Boost to economy

At a recent hospitality industry event in Goa, Puneet Chhatwal, MD and CEO, IHCL, said, "It is expected that 10 per cent of the contribution to the economy this fiscal will come from tourism. Prior to Covid, it was 7-8 per cent. This is a boost by both organised and the unorganised segment. The maximum job creation in the past six to nine months has come from the travel and tourism sector. At IHCL too, we are back to pre-Covid hiring."

The Indian Hotels Company Ltd(IHCL) has reported a net profit of ₹378.92 crore for the third quarter of the financial year 2022-2023, compared with₹86 crore last year. The company’s revenue from operations rose to ₹1685.80 crore from ₹1111.22 crore in the previous fiscal year.

Expanding portfolio

The company has reached a milestone of having over 250 hotels in its portfolio by signing a total of 30 hotels in the financial year 2022-2023. The company has strengthened its portfolio with the opening of 14 new hotels under the Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta and Ginger brands, and introduced over 15 new destinations in 2022, including Manali, Dharamshala, Raipur, Vrindavan, and Jammu.

Last year, IHCL had launched its 2025 goal and called it Ahvaan 2025. Under this goal, IHCL had said it planned scalling Ginger to 125 hotels, ‘amã Stays & Trails’ to 500 and expanding Qmin to 25 plus cities.

The Tata Group hospitality arm IHCL had a pipeline of 60 hotels. “IHCL is present in 100 destinations across India. Taj, the iconic luxury brand is slanted to grow to 100 hotels across the globe, while Vivanta and SeleQtions will scale to a portfolio of 75 hotels,” the company had said.