IIT Madras has earned a sum of ₹18 crore through transfer of technology so far in the current financial year. This is compared to ₹2 crore in the previous fiscal, according to the institute’s director V Kamakoti. “We hope the amount doubles next financial year,” he told newspersons.

Tejas, a Tata Group, on 5G technology, Ricovr Healthcare Inc, SFI Mechatronics and NeoMother are some of the companies to which IIT Madras has licensed the IPs, the institute said.

Kamakoti said so far in this fiscal, a total of 366 patents have been granted for various technologies developed at the institute. This is a significant increase over a total of 204 patents granted for the entire year in the previous fiscal. “Our goal is to file a patent a day,” he said.

Last fiscal, the institute filed 241 patents and the number increased to 325 (so far) this year, he told newspersons at a press meet on the institute’s Entrepreneurship Summit 2024. The 9th edition of the annual summit from March 7 to 10 will host over 1,000 business founders and 15,000 students from across India, says a release from the institute.

Kamakoti said the summit helps in promoting innovation and entrepreneurship and provides a platform for students and entrepreneurs to interact and connect directly.

E-Cell is an event spearheaded by students with the aim of sharing insights on entrepreneurship and encouraging networking among emerging entrepreneurs, said Sathyanarayana N Gummadi, Dean (students), IIT Madras.

Richa Agarwal, Faculty Advisor, E-Cell, IIT Madras, said the summit is an opportunity for budding entrepreneurs to showcase their innovative solutions for real world challenges and seek out joint ventures, mentorship platforms and funding opportunities.