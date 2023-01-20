As part of the 20th edition of IMTEX 2023, Tooltech 2023, and Digital Manufacturing 2023, a job fair, Connect, will be held for the first time starting January 22.

The Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers’ Association (IMTMA) is organizing the 20 th edition of its flagship IMTEX along with Tooltech and Digital Manufacturing from January 19–25, 2023, at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Bengaluru. This year, the event has more than 980 exhibitors from 23 countries.

The initiative aims to enable engineering students from several streams, including mechanical and electrical, to interact, network, and look for job opportunities at different machine tool and manufacturing businesses. Around 300 students and 35 businesses are expected to participate.

IMTEX is a event for the metal cutting industry and showcases the latest trends and technological refinements from India and other global countries.

“The next decade belongs to India, which, fuelled by forward looking policies, young and emerging talent, and global investments, is slated to do well. The industry must adopt best practises and build partnerships with global entities,” said Kamal Bali, President and Managing Director, Volvo India Group, during the inauguration of the event.

Tooltech is showcasing the entire gamut of parts, accessories, and systems for machine tools and manufacturing technology. Digital Manufacturing has exhibitors showcasing evolving Industry 4.0 hardware, software, and solutions, additive manufacturing, and other prominent technologies.

Additionally, Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers’ Association (IMTMA) is providing an opportunity to Indian academic and R&D institutions to showcase their research capabilities and make it available for commercial use. Around 23 academic institutions, including IITs, are participating in the i2 Academia Pavilion.

