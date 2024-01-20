IMTEX Forming 2024 along with concurrent Tooltech, Digital Manufacturing and Weldexpo, organised by the Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers’ Association (IMTMA), was inaugurated on January 19, 2024 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Bengaluru.

More than 600 exhibitors from 20 countries will take part in the five-day exhibition. The expected footfall for the exhibition is around 40,000. The exhibition covers the latest technologies and trends in metal forming such as presses, bending, welding, and joining, high-speed laser machines, robotics and automation in sheet metal working, etc. Developments in forming machinery, near-net manufacturing, additive manufacturing, digital manufacturing, shopfloor automation, and Industry 4.0 are also being showcased.

The exhibition was inaugurated by C.K. Venkataraman, Managing Director, Titan Company Limited and Geetanjali Kirloskar, Chairperson & Managing Director, Kirloskar Systems Limited. Jamshyd N. Godrej, Chairman-Exhibitions, IMTMA, Rajendra S. Rajamane, President, IMTMA, Mohini Kelkar, Vice President, IMTMA and Jibak Dasgupta, Director General & CEO, IMTMA and BIEC shared the dais at the inauguration.

Jamshyd Godrej while delivering his welcome address, said, “The exhibition size has expanded by around 80 per cent compared to the last edition held in June 2022. This expressly reveals the growth in manufacturing and demand for machine tools in India.”

Speaking at the inauguration, C.K. Venkataraman said, “With India expected to become a $5 trillion economy by FY26, the manufacturing sector needs to contribute $1 trillion and this demands a significant contribution from the machine tool industry. For the manufacturing sector to double its contribution to reach $500 billion the Indian machine tool industry needs to produce high-precision machines and meet the current demand of producing sophisticated parts in various metals like titanium and others. Also, with many foreign companies establishing their units in India, the country could become Factory of World 2.0,” he said.