In 10 months of launch, Kia Motors India has sold 50,000 activated connected cars in India

Kia Motors India on Tuesday said that it has sold over 50,000 activated connected cars in the country, including the Kia Seltos and the Kia Carnival.

Kia Motors India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kia Motors Corporation, is the only manufacturer to secure this feat within just over 10 months of its first product launch in the country, it claimed in a statement.

“We have attained this landmark figure due to our strong determination and continuous efforts to bring innovation and next-gen technology to our customers. At Kia Motors India, we are committed to meet new consumer demands and fill the gap in what’s offered to them,” said Kookhyun Shim, MD & CEO, Kia Motors India.

Kia debuted connected technology features from the outset with the launch of its first car in India, the Seltos, which came equipped with the UVO technology. UVO Connect is an advanced connected car solution that integrates smartphone, car and its infotainment system into a single unit, the company said.

Initially launched with 37 smart features, this connected technology now has over 50 category-first features, it said.

The latest addition to its UVO-led technology is the introduction of UVO - Voice Assist wake up Command “Hello Kia” which wakes up the UVO system by saying “Hello Kia”. With this addition, the UVO connected car system features nine new voice commands including calling, weather information, time and date, Indian holiday information, cricket score, media control, navigation control and climate control.

Kia Motors India will soon launch its third product in the country which will also be equipped with Kia’s UVO Connect technology.