India adds 34,113 Covid-19 cases

India on Monday reported 34,113 fresh coronavirus infections that took its tally to 4,26,65,534, while active cases dropped below 5 lakh after around 37 days, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The daily Covid-19 cases have remained below 1 lakh for eight consecutive days now. The death toll climbed to 5,09,011 with 346 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am said.

Active Covid cases have declined to 4,78,882, comprising 1.12 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate has further improved to 97.68 per cent, the Ministry said.

A reduction of 58,163 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.19 per cent. The weekly Covid positivity rate stood at 3.99 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the viral disease has surged to 4,16,77,641. The Covid case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 172.95 crore.