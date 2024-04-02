India has auctioned 354 mineral blocks in nine years, out of which 70 per cent were auctioned in the last three years, Union Mines Minister, Pralhad Joshi said on Tuesday.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Minister said, the country has also released its first ever critical mineral list and is ‘following it up by launching auctions on critical mineral blocks’.

“The mineral mining sector has been at the forefront of India’s economic progress ….making it a driver of India’s economy,” he wrote adding: “We are securing supplies of critical minerals through international partnerships, while simultaneously building domestic capacities.”

NALCO’s best year

The Minister also highlighted NALCO’s (National Aluminium Company Ltd) FY24’s bauxite excavation number of 76 lakh tonnes. This is the CPSE’s highest excavation since inception.

“Moreover, the company’s smelter Plant achieved highest-ever cast metal production of 4.6 lakh tonne,” Joshi wrote.

The CPSE’s metal sale for the fiscal stood at 4,70,108 tonne. The company has also added a new aluminium alloy ingot to its product range.

NALCO has also achieved a 101.15 per cent capacity utilisation and its alumina refinery has produced 21,24,000 tonnes of alumina hydrate.

During the fiscal, NALCO also developed & operationalised its Utkal D coal block and has also produced two million tonnes of coal.

