India, Croatia sign agreement for academic collaboration in traditional medicine systems

India and Croatia have signed an agreement for academic collaboration in traditional medicine systems, especially in the field of ayurveda, according to a statement from the Ministry of Ayush on Friday.
The Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the All India Institute of Ayurveda and Croatia's Kvarner Health Tourism Cluster on Wednesday.
AIIA is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Ayush.
The MoU with Croatia is a significant step towards bolstering India's ties with other countries and promoting academic research, clinical and educational activities, medical education, training, and competency building, the ministry said.
Dr Manoj Nesari, Adviser-Ayurveda, Ministry of Ayush, signed the MoU on behalf of AIIA in the presence of Special Secretary of Ayush Pramod Kumar Pathak and India's Ambassador to Croatia Raj Shrivastava.
A six-member delegation, led by Pathak, were in Croatia to attend the first International Yoga and Ayurveda Conference earlier this week.
The two sides will undertake academic activities in the field of ayurveda in collaboration with the identified institutions. There will be close cooperation and collaboration on research, including study design and execution, developing evidence-based guidelines for integrating ayurvedic principles and practices with modern medicine, and conducting lectures, workshops, seminars and conferences.
The two countries will also develop academic standards and courses in accordance with the needs of the institution, end-users and stakeholders and develop ayurvedic medical education guidelines for ayurveda education in Croatia, the statement stated.
"This will promote academic research, clinical and educational activities, medical education, training, and competency building," said Nesari.
