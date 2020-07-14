India ‘distorting facts’ about Ayodhya, Ram: Nepal PM Oli

In another attack on India, Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Oli claimed on Monday that India has tweaked facts about Lord Ram and declared Ayodhya as his land, while he actually had his roots in Nepal.

Addressing the country on the occasion of the 206th birth anniversary of Nepal poet Bhanubhakta Acharya, the scholar and priest who translated the Ramayan in Nepali, Oli said: “We have been culturally deceived, as India has distorted facts. Sita was not given in marriage to an Indian prince.”

The Indian Express reported that Oli claimed that Ram came from a place near Thori in Nepal, , on the border with Bihar.

He further said that Ram did not come all the way from Ayodhya to Nepal to marry Sita. Both of them had their roots from the country and India had “distorted” the facts.

Livemint reported that perturbed by Oli’s claims, Ram Dal Trust member from Ayodhya said: “Lord Rama was born here. He was born here in Ayodhya near Sarayu river. It is a popular belief that he belongs to Ayodhya. It is true that Sita ji (Lord Rama's wife) was from Nepal, but to claim that Lord Rama was Nepali is wrong. I condemn Oli's statement.”

Kalki Ram Das Maharaj, President, Rama Dal Trust, also said Oli was working on behalf of Nepal and Pakistan.

The statement comes at a time when the two countries have been caught up in a border row after Nepal revised its geographical map claiming some parts of Uttarakhand as its own.