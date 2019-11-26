News

India has empowered, strengthened democracy in last 70 years: PM Modi

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 26, 2019 Published on November 26, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi . File photo   -  PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India had strengthened and empowered its democracy in the last 70 years.

Addressing members of both Houses of Parliament in the Central Hall of Parliament House, he said that while November 26 is a happy occasion as India celebrates Constitution Day, it also reminds of the Mumbai terror attacks that took place on this day in 2008. “I pay tributes to those killed in the Mumbai terror attacks,” he said.

He said that the two mantras of the Indian Constitution are ‘dignity for Indians’ and ‘unity for India’.

“We cannot safeguard our rights without fulfilling our responsibilities,” PM Modi said, adding “Following traffic rules is an example of citizens carrying out their duties.”

PM Modi told lawmakers that they emphasise on duties in their interactions with people.

