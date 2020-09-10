India, Japan sign pact for reciprocal supplies between armed forces

India and Japan have signed an agreement for reciprocal provision of supplies and services between the Armed Forces of India and The Self-Defense Forces of Japan.

An official statement said that the agreement was signed in New Delhi on Wednesday.

“This agreement establishes the enabling framework for closer cooperation between the Armed Forces of India and Japan in reciprocal provision of supplies and services while engaged in bilateral training activities, United Nations Peacekeeping Operations, Humanitarian International Relief and other mutually agreed activities,” the statement said.

The agreement will also enhance the interoperability between the Armed Force of India and Japan. This will be increasing the bilateral defence engagements under the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two countries, the statement added.