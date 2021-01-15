India, Nepal discuss vaccine cooperation

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
India and Nepal discussed issues including vaccine cooperation, connectivity, economy and trade, power, oil and gas, water resources, political and security issues and border management at the sixth meeting of the India-Nepal Joint Commission on Friday.
“Nepal congratulated India on the remarkable success in production of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines and requested for early provision of vaccines to Nepal,” a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs said. The statement followed a meeting co-chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nepal Pradeep Kumar Gyawali.
The Ministry of External Affairs had said on Thursday that it was too early to give a specific response on the supplies of vaccines to other countries as India was still assessing production schedules and availability.
India conveyed that construction of a new integrated check post at Bhairahwa would be initiated shortly, which could help facilitate movement of people and goods further. Discussions were also held on expediting joint hydropower projects, including the proposed Pancheshwar Multipurpose Project, which would benefit people of both countries, the release said.
The two delegations included Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and his Nepalese counterpart Bharat Raj Paudyal and other senior officials.
The two discussed the expansion of the Motihari-Amlekhganj petroleum products pipeline to Chitwan and the establishment of a new pipeline on the eastern side connecting Siliguri to Jhapa in Nepal, the release said.
Taking note of completion of the work on the first passenger railway line between India and Nepal from Jaynagar to Kurtha via Janakpur, the two sides observed that operating procedures for commencement of train services were being finalised.
“Other cross-border rail connectivity projects, including a possible Raxaul-Kathmandu broad gauge railway line, were also discussed,” the release said.
