 India pitches for hosting Formula E race

India has today taken a step closer to hosting a round of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Telangana and Formula E have signed an agreement, where the former showing intent to host the famed motor race.

More than 20 cities are currently vying to be part of Season 9 – the first year of the new Gen3 era of Formula E.

Promoting e-mobility

Formula E promotes electric mobility and renewable energy solutions, and it is the first global sport to be certified with a net zero carbon footprint from inception.

Season 8 gets underway in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia on January 28 - the first of 16 races in locations including Jakarta, Vancouver, Mexico City and London before the calendar concludes in South Korea in August.

“Signed in Hyderabad, the Official Candidate City, the agreement will see Formula E work with the City and State officials to examine the viability of hosting a future E-Prix,” Formula E has said.

“We welcome Hyderabad and the State of Telangana’s interest in hosting a round of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship,” Alberto Longo, Formula E Co-founder and Chief Championship Officer, said.

“With this Letter Of Intent, we can further explore the exciting potential of returning elite motorsport to India,” he said.

The seven-year-old Formula E has completed 84 races on the streets of some of the most iconic cities in the world including New York City, Berlin, Paris and Beijing.

Formula E team

A team from Formula E including Alberto Longo, the Co Founder and Chief Championship Officer, and Agus Zomano, Track and Overlay Director, are on a two-day visit to the city.

“They have expressed their intent to consider Hyderabad for the next season,” a top Government official has said.