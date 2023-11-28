India potentially will have three additional semiconductor chip fabrication technology units, expected to bring in cumulative investment of $8-12 billion, in the near future, said Union Minister for electronics and information technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw.

He was speaking at the inaugural function of semiconductor major AMD’s global Design Centre launch in Bengaluru. The minister said that the government can see at least two ‘very good’ proposals for fabrication and OSAT sectors, coming its way in a couple of months.

Further, Vaishnaw noted that negotiations are in progress to establish the units with the governments of several States, including Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, etc., but he did not disclose the names of the companies.

“India’s semiconductor industry growth is seeing methodical and strategic progress. In the next few years, the nascent and new industry will grow as a major contributor to the entire developing manufacturing base of electronics and telecom,” he said.

Rapid pace

The minister also pointed out that the construction of Micron’s semiconductor plant started within two months of announcement, underscoring the rapid pace of development of the country’s semiconductor mission. Highlighting the skilling efforts made for the development of the ecosystem he noted that the government has revised the semiconductor course curriculum, the courses are being taught in about 85 universities, and multiple Phd programmes focusing on semiconductor research have been introduced.

Commemorating the launch of AMD’s centre he said, “India’s semiconductor program launched under the leadership of honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays strong emphasis on supporting the design and talent ecosystem for semiconductors. AMD setting up its largest design centre in Bengaluru is a testament to the confidence global companies have in India.”