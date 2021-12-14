India reports 5,784 cases on Tuesday

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
India reported 5,784 Covid cases on Tuesday with 252 deaths, as per the Health Ministry data. The cases have been lowest in more than 19 months. Meanwhile, the Omicron cases reported so far in the country stood at 45 so far, with seven new cases found in Maharashtra (2), Rajasthan (4) and Gujarat (1) on Monday.
The weekly positivity rate stood at 0.68 per cent, remaining less than 1 per cent for the last 30 days. The daily positivity rate was at 0.58 per cent, which remained below 2 per cent for the last 71 days and below 3 per cent for 106 consecutive days.
Covid cases in Kerala fell to 2,434 with 203 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am. Mizoram registered 320 cases with one casualty, while Maharashtra is showing declining trend and the infections were at 569 with 5 fatalities.
Also, 7,995 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, increasing the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,41,38,763. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.37 per cent, highest since March 2020.
Meanwhile, the country conducted 9.50 lakh tests during the previous day taking to a total of 65.76 crore tests done so far, as per the data.
