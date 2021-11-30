India reports 6,990 Covid cases on Tuesday, lowest in over 18 months

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
India reported 6,990 Covid cases on Tuesday, the lowest in more than 18 months, according to Health Ministry data. The daily infections have fallen drastically from the peak of the second wave in May, when the number of cases was as high as 4 lakh in a single day. The current lower trend in daily cases comes as a respite for the country, when many countries in Europe are grappling with a surge in infections.
Also, on the previous day, India conducted 10,12,523 tests and with this the country has conducted over 64.13 crore cumulative tests. The weekly positivity rate at 0.84 per cent has remained less than 1 per cent for the last 16 days. The daily positivity rate at 0.69 per cent has remained below 2 per cent for the last 57 days and below 3 per cent for 92 consecutive days.
Further, on children’s vaccination, the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Bharati Pravin Pawar said, the interim Phase II/ III clinical trial data of Covaxin on healthy volunteers aged 2 to 18 years, submitted by Bharat Biotech, was deliberated upon in the meeting of the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on August 26 and October 11.
“The committee recommended grant of market authorisation for the 2 to 18 years age group for restricted use in emergency situations subject to various conditions. This recommendation is being examined and additional information has been requested at the level of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO),” she said. CDSCO has also approved ZyCoV D of Cadila Healthcare for restricted use in emergency situations for the age group of 12 years and above.
Meanwhile, India has administered more than 77.13 lakh vaccines doses till 8:00 PM on Tuesday. Also, the Health Ministry said more than 22.70 crore vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs.
Covid Table:
Cases
Active cases
Discharged
Deaths
Total
Single Day
-(3,316)
10,116
190
6,990
Till Now
100543
34018299
468980
3,45,87,822
Source: Health Ministry
Till 8:00AM on Tuesday
