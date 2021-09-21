News

India set to get first J&J COVID vaccine doses in October, says source

Reuters New Delhi | Updated on September 21, 2021

CDSCO gave emergency authorisation to the vaccine last month

India expects to get its first Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine doses from next month, filled and finished in India by a partner of the US drug-maker, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

It could receive as many as 43.5 million doses of the single-shot vaccine in October, said the source — a big step towards helping India meet its target of producing more than 300 million doses in the month.

India is the world’s biggest centre of vaccine manufacturing. Once it has met its own needs, it plans to resume exports, which it stopped in April.

CDSCO authorisation

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), India’s drug regulator, last month gave emergency authorisation to the J&J vaccine, whether imported or locally filled and finished by J&J’s Indian partner, Biological E.

However, the Indian government has not yet signed any supply deal with J&J.

“J&J doses are expected from next month,” said the source,who declined to be named as he was not authorised to talk to the media. “Bio E will do the formulation and make 5ml vials.”

India’s health ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A J&J India spokesperson said it was “premature for us to speculate on the timing of our vaccine deliveries.”

Published on September 21, 2021

