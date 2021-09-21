India set to get first J&J COVID vaccine doses in October, says source

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
India expects to get its first Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine doses from next month, filled and finished in India by a partner of the US drug-maker, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.
It could receive as many as 43.5 million doses of the single-shot vaccine in October, said the source — a big step towards helping India meet its target of producing more than 300 million doses in the month.
India is the world’s biggest centre of vaccine manufacturing. Once it has met its own needs, it plans to resume exports, which it stopped in April.
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), India’s drug regulator, last month gave emergency authorisation to the J&J vaccine, whether imported or locally filled and finished by J&J’s Indian partner, Biological E.
However, the Indian government has not yet signed any supply deal with J&J.
“J&J doses are expected from next month,” said the source,who declined to be named as he was not authorised to talk to the media. “Bio E will do the formulation and make 5ml vials.”
Also see: Vaccine export to restart in fourth quarter: Health Minister
India’s health ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A J&J India spokesperson said it was “premature for us to speculate on the timing of our vaccine deliveries.”
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
Expertise comes with experience and can be leveraged to make it on your own
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Books to look out for from Westland
Kaveree Bamzai’s book on the three Khans – Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh - traces their rise to stardom against ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...