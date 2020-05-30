Fighting Covid-19 and building the future Human Resource Capital
Companies must use the pandemic to prepare for a post Covid-19 world
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed hope that despite the pain and destruction that Covid-19 has inflicted upon the whole world, India will set an example in economic revival. Modi’s confident message has come on a day when India surprised most economy watchers by registering a GDP (Gross Domestic Products) growth rate of 3.1 per cent during the January-March quarter of fiscal year 2019-20.
On the eve of the first anniversary of the second term of the NDA Government, in a letter to citizens of the country, Modi said: “...given the way India has surprised the world with its unity and resolve in the fight against coronavirus, there is a firm belief that we will also set an example in economic revival. In the economic domain, through their strength, 130 crore Indians can not only surprise the world but also inspire it,” he said.
Highlighting the importance of Aatmanirbhar Bharat or Self-reliant India, he said the recent ₹20-lakh-crore package is a major step in this direction. This initiative will usher in a new era of opportunities for every Indian, be it farmers, workers, small entrepreneurs or youth associated with startups. “The fragrance of Indian soil along with the sweat, hard work and talent of our workers will create products that will reduce India’s dependence on imports,” he said.
He acknowledged that during the crisis, labourers, migrant workers, artisans and craftsmen in small-scale industries, hawkers and fellow countrymen have undergone tremendous suffering. However, he felt that there is a need to ensure that this inconvenience does not turn into a disaster. Hence, he advised every Indian to follow all rules and guidelines. “We have displayed patience so far and we should continue to do so. This is one of the important reasons for India being safer and in a better state than many other countries. This is a long battle but we have started traversing on the path of victory, and victory is our collective resolve,” he said.
Listing key milestones achieved during first year, he said that abrogation of Article 370 furthered the spirit of national unity and integration. The Ram Mandir judgment brought an amicable end to a debate persisting for centuries. The barbaric practice of Triple Talaq has been confined to the dustbin of history. Amendment to the Citizenship Act was an expression of India’s compassion and spirit of inclusiveness.
Decisions, according to him, that have added momentum to the nation’s development trajectory include creation of the post of the Chief of Defence Staff and stepping up preparations for Mission Gaganyaan. He maintained that empowering the poor, farmers, women and youth has remained in the priority of his government.
For example, PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi now includes all farmers. In just one year, more than ₹72,000 crore has been deposited in the accounts of over 9 crore 50 lakh farmers. Farmers, farm labourers, small shopkeepers and workers in unorganised sector are assured the provision of regular monthly pension of ₹3,000 after the age of 60 years.
Prime Minister emphasised that the difference between Bharat and India is now shrinking. For the first time, the number of rural Indians using internet is 10 per cent more than the number of urban Indians.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Companies must use the pandemic to prepare for a post Covid-19 world
Quick charge, long battery life, comfort, clarity...but could have done with some punch
Here’s Ducati’s track pack, including a cover to hide the number plate holes!
Premium features and above-average size in the segment could give it the edge
Creating an optimum emergency reserve, goal-based investing, and adequate insurance cover are important
Here’s how you can stay home and remit money abroad online to relatives and friends
The extension of the scheme until March 2023 augurs well for those looking for safe investments with ...
The price of ₹87.5 per share indicated by the company may be too low; but investors have the choice of placing ...
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Ulley, near Leh, is where minimalism and contentment live together happily ever after
Urban schools have taken recourse to online classes in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Educationist Wilima ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...