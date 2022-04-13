Indian Consulate in Shanghai closes in-person services

With China’s financial hub, Shanghai remaining sealed in a bid to control a surge in Covid cases, the Indian Consulate in Shanghai has announced suspension of in-person consular services.

Indian citizens in Eastern China Region may apply at the Embassy of India, Beijing for availing urgent consular services.

“As Shanghai continues to remain sealed and controlled in different degrees by the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government, the Consulate General of India will remain inaccessible and will not be in a position to provide consular services in person,” the notice issued on April 12 said.

In case, if an applicant is not in a position to present the documents in person at the Embassy of India, Beijing they may authorise any representative with a proper authorisation letter to pay the fee and get the Consular/Passport Services availed from the Embassy.

“During the period, Consulate will remain operational in remote mode and may be reached for any consular emergency,” it said in the notice.

Covid cases in India

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday reported over 1,000-odd Covid cases again. Its daily fresh infections were at 1,088, after daily additions stood at 796 and 861 on Tuesday and Monday, respectively.

According to the data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent, whereas the death rate remains stable at 1.21 per cent. The daily positivity rate stood at 0.25 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was at 0.24 per cent on Wednesday.

Over 15 lakh vaccines were administered over the last 24 hours of which over 17,000 were booster doses for adults below the age of 60.

There, however, continued to be a scare surrounding increasing instances of Covid among school-going kids.

A directive from Gautam Budh Nagar (in Uttar Pradesh) district’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO) said that schools in the area should alert the state government “immediately” in case any student is detected with Covid-19 or have symptoms akin to the virus. Some four-odd schools in Noida have reported instances of Covid cases among kids, source say.