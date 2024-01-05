The adoption of connected products has become integral to the lives of Indian consumers, with 66 per cent favouring these devices for health, safety, convenience and time management, according to a report from the Capgemini Research Institute. Notably, 61 per cent believe health wearables contribute to their well-being, while 58 per cent feel safer with smart home security systems.

Health device functionalities gain traction, with 46 per cent currently monitoring physical activity, tracking progress, and setting fitness goals. The trend is expected to grow, with 62 per cent expressing intentions to adopt similar health device functionalities in the next three years, as 92 per cent mention increased and diversified usage of health wearables/tracking devices.

Moreover, the report reveals that consumer ownership in India sees a dominance in connected entertainment (74 per cent), vehicles (58 per cent), and connected speakers (39 per cent). The Indian market exhibits a strong inclination to upgrade various connected products, with a focus on connected speakers (80 per cent), smart home security (73 per cent), health wearables (73 per cent), and AR/VR devices (51 per cent).

Globally and in India, 71 per cent of respondents aim to reduce screen time, with 63 per cent of Indian respondents open to exploring always-on AI-powered devices. Voice assistants see significant use in India, with 82 per cent of respondents reporting usage and 94 per cent sharing positive experiences with friends and family.

Single interface

However, convenience is still a priority, as 64 per cent believe a single interface for all connected products would be more convenient. Integration challenges are noted by 50 per cent of Indian respondents, while 47 per cent feel frustrated dealing with numerous connected products/services regularly. These insights reflect the dynamic landscape of connected products in India, indicating both enthusiasm and apprehensions among consumers.

In terms of concerns, 59 per cent of respondents in India prefer paying for software updates rather than purchasing new models, while 63 per cent worry about personal data, including location, driving, and vehicle data being shared without consent. Moreover, 55 per cent express concerns about potential data misuse by organizations, and 56 per cent feel vulnerable about companies accessing their health data through connected products.

