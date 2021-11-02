Indian solar power segment sees emergence of new leaders in H1 of 2021

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
New big players such as Adani and Tata Power dominated the solar installations during the first half of this calendar year, says a report of clean energy consulting firm Mercom Communications India.
During the first half of 2021, India witnessed installations of about 4.6 GW of solar projects, a 251 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. The Indian solar market also had a robust pipeline of utility-scale projects under development amounting to 52.8 GW in the first half of 2021 and another 27.8 GW of project tenders pending auction.
The top ten large-scale project developers accounted for 67 per cent market share in installations during the first half of 2021. Adani was the leading utility-scale solar project developer during the period and the company’s portfolio almost doubled after acquiring four operational and under-development assets in the first half of 2021.
Large-scale installations accounted for 81 per cent of overall solar installations with 3.7 GW. Solar accounted for 53 per cent of total power capacity additions in first half of this calendar year, the highest in any year.
In the rooftop segment, there were 862 MW of installations, a 210 per cent increase compared to 279 MW of installations in the first 6 months of 2020. Tata Power Solar had the largest rooftop installations during this half year period, followed by Fourth Partner. The top ten players had 34 per cent of the rooftop solar market share.
Mahindra Susten was the top EPC service provider, followed by Vikram Solar and Belectric. Sungrow led the solar inverter market in India in the first half of 2021, followed by Sineng Electric and TBEA Energy. Five inverter suppliers shipped over 1 GW to India during the period.
LONGi Solar was the top module supplier to India in the first half of the year. The top ten module suppliers accounted for over 77 per cent of the market. The market is steadily shifting to monocrystalline technology, which accounted for almost two-thirds of the modules shipped during the first half of this calendar year.
In the first half of 2021, the top five open access solar developers accounted for 66 per cent of the market share. CleanMax Solar led in terms of installations.
Purshotam Profiles was the top supplier of solar mounting structures. Other leading suppliers of mounting structures included SNS Corporation, ISHKON Industries, Strolar, and Ganges Internationale, said the report.
