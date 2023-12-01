Bali has witnessed a substantial surge in Indian tourist arrivals.

Bharatt Malik, Senior VP–Flights and Hotel at Yatra.com, said, “Internationally, the appeal of quick getaways to Bali has witnessed a significant surge, driven by hassle-free visa processes.”

Recent data from Airbnb underscores this trend, revealing a notable 2X increase in searches for stays in Bali among Indian travelers. Solo and duo travel, particularly favored by millennials, is leading the way, followed by GenX and GenZ, showcasing a diverse demographic seeking the island’s charm.

Aloke Bajpai, Co-founder and Group CEO of ixigo, said, “Majority of the travellers are opting for beachside holidays this year over city escapades.” Bali has secured its position among the top 5 destinations, per ixigo’s data, aligning with this preference for coastal getaways.

According to AirAsia Aviation Group Limited’s Group CEO Bo Lingam, over 1.6 million guests flew from India between January and November to various destinations, including Bali.

The surge is not only in the numbers but also in the distinct preferences of Indian travelers. Airbnb data reveals specific categories of stays in Bali that are highly sought after, including Beachfront, Amazing Pools, Amazing Views, Rare Finds, and Tropical. Desired amenities include Pool, WiFi, AC, Kitchen, Breakfast, and Hot Tub.