India’s Covid-19 cases cross 7.6-lakh mark

India has recorded up to 7,67,296 Covid-19 cases, merely two days after it had crossed the seven-lakh mark on July 7. Of these, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has stated that 4,76,378 have recovered (62 per cent). Another 21,129 persons have died.

By this measure, there are 2.9 lakh active infections in the country at the moment. On July 8, the Indian Council of Medical Research stated that 26,7061 samples were tested for Covid-19, while since the beginning of the pandemic five months ago, over 1.07 crore samples have been tested.