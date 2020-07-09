News

India’s Covid-19 cases cross 7.6-lakh mark

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 09, 2020 Published on July 09, 2020

Up to 62 per cent patients have recovered; 21,129 casualties recorded

India has recorded up to 7,67,296 Covid-19 cases, merely two days after it had crossed the seven-lakh mark on July 7. Of these, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has stated that 4,76,378 have recovered (62 per cent). Another 21,129 persons have died.

By this measure, there are 2.9 lakh active infections in the country at the moment. On July 8, the Indian Council of Medical Research stated that 26,7061 samples were tested for Covid-19, while since the beginning of the pandemic five months ago, over 1.07 crore samples have been tested.

Published on July 09, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
UK’s Sunak tries to save the summer with $38-billion stimulus programme