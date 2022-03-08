India’s daily cases dip below 4,000 after 662 days

The downward spiral of daily Covid cases continued in India with the country reporting a steep decline on Tuesday at 3,993, as per the Health Ministry data. This is the first time after 662 days, that the daily infections slipped below 4,000-mark. The daily Covid deaths stood at 108 taking to a total of 5.15 lakh fatalities reported so far. This is also the first time after one year and eight months, that the active cases dipped below 50,000. The active cases on Tuesday comprised 0.12 per cent of the total positive cases. According to experts, vaccination, natural immunity and the Omicron variant which only causes mild symptoms are the major reasons behind the lower number of cases.

Maharashtra reported 460 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday with five fatalities, while Kerala witnessed 1,791 cases with 111 deaths. Four deaths occurred in the last 24 hours in Kerala, while the remaining 107 fatalities were added as a backlog.

The daily positivity rate in the country stood at 0.46 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was at 0.68 per cent. Meanwhile, India conducted 8.73 lakh Covid tests during the previous day aggregating to 77.43 crore tests done so far.

In addition, India administered 17.63 lakh vaccine doses on Tuesday till 7:30 PM, with this the cumulative jabs given so far stood at 179.22 crore since the country’s vaccination programme began, as per the CoWIN Dashboard.