Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who attended the program marking ‘Navy Day 2023’ celebrations at Sindhudurg in Maharashtra on Monday, said that India, which was famous for making boats and ships, lost control of the sea and thereby lost strategic-economic strength but now the nation is regaining the lost glory.

The PM highlighted the government’s impetus to the Blue Economy. He mentioned the port-led development under ‘Sagarmala’ and said that India is moving towards harnessing the full potential of its oceans under the ‘Maritime Vision’. He informed that the government had made new rules to promote merchant shipping, increasing the number of seafarers in India by more than 140 per cent in the last nine years.

Concerning the value chain development in the fisheries sector, PM Modi said that the Sagarmala Scheme is strengthening modern connectivity in the coastal areas. Crores are being spent on this, and new businesses and industries will come to the coastal areas, he said. Seafood processing-related industry and modernization of the fishing boats are also being undertaken, PM added.

The Prime Minister announced that the Indian Navy will now name its ranks in line with Indian traditions. He also emphasized strengthening Nari Shakti in the armed forces and congratulated the Indian Navy on appointing India’s first woman commanding officer in a naval ship.

